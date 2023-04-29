Home » Refurbishment completed: the Burgberg cable car is running again | > – News
As of: 04/29/2023 5:02 p.m

It was a bit old, but now it is (almost) like new: the Burgberg cable car in Bad Harzburg started operating again on Saturday after extensive modernization.

Technicians from Thuringia had worked on the conversion of the Burgberg cable car for four months. A new hydraulic speed and braking system was fitted, a new engine and controls. The restart was originally planned for the Easter weekend. But the bad weather of the past few weeks and supply bottlenecks delayed the project. Now the completely overhauled cable car from 1929 has started on the Walpurgis weekend instead. The train is one of the oldest means of transport in the Harz Mountains. The costs for the renovation amount to one million euros.

Around 250,000 guests use the railway every year

The Burgberg cable car dates back to 1929 and is one of the oldest means of transport in the Harz Mountains.

The rare cable car – of which there are only three in the world, another in Bad Reichenhall and one in Barcelona – overcomes the 186 meters in altitude to the 483 meter high Großer Burgberg in three minutes. Up to 250,000 visitors use the transport option every year. Over the years, the Burgberg cable car has brought around 27 million people up and down the mountain.

This topic in the program:

NDR 1 Lower Saxony | Radio pictures – the day | 04/28/2023 | 4 p.m

