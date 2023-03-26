The EU Parliament voted with a clear majority for stricter requirements for the energy efficiency of old residential buildings. This means that many properties will have to be renovated by 2033. However, the decision is not final yet. The project of the European Parliament still has to be negotiated with the EU member states. Critics from politics and the real estate industry see it as a duty to carry out expensive renovations. Compulsory renovations are also often mentioned.

The president of the Haus & Grund owners’ association, Kai Warnecke, warned on ZDF of a dramatic loss in value for older buildings. Many homeowners are threatened with a “hammer price” from Brussels if “the radical position of the European Parliament” prevails in the further legislative process on the EU building directive, commented the German real estate association IVD on the decision.

The so-called overall energy efficiency class should be specified on a scale from “A” to “G”, similar to household appliances. Energy efficiency class G corresponds to the 15 percent of buildings with the worst insulation and the oldest heating systems. Buildings from the time before the first thermal insulation ordinance of 1977, which have not yet been energetically renovated, should fall into this class.

Parliament wants these buildings, which are particularly poor in terms of energy, to at least achieve efficiency class E by 2030. You would therefore meet a renovation obligation with insulation measures or better heating systems. Implementation would be the responsibility of member states.