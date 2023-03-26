Home News Refurbishment obligation for homeowners – The cost hammer from Brussels
News

Refurbishment obligation for homeowners – The cost hammer from Brussels

by admin
Refurbishment obligation for homeowners – The cost hammer from Brussels

The EU Parliament voted with a clear majority for stricter requirements for the energy efficiency of old residential buildings. This means that many properties will have to be renovated by 2033. However, the decision is not final yet. The project of the European Parliament still has to be negotiated with the EU member states. Critics from politics and the real estate industry see it as a duty to carry out expensive renovations. Compulsory renovations are also often mentioned.

The president of the Haus & Grund owners’ association, Kai Warnecke, warned on ZDF of a dramatic loss in value for older buildings. Many homeowners are threatened with a “hammer price” from Brussels if “the radical position of the European Parliament” prevails in the further legislative process on the EU building directive, commented the German real estate association IVD on the decision.

The so-called overall energy efficiency class should be specified on a scale from “A” to “G”, similar to household appliances. Energy efficiency class G corresponds to the 15 percent of buildings with the worst insulation and the oldest heating systems. Buildings from the time before the first thermal insulation ordinance of 1977, which have not yet been energetically renovated, should fall into this class.

Parliament wants these buildings, which are particularly poor in terms of energy, to at least achieve efficiency class E by 2030. You would therefore meet a renovation obligation with insulation measures or better heating systems. Implementation would be the responsibility of member states.

See also  Vaccine, recall for 1.5 million Italians

You may also like

Higher Internet speed with around 500,000 connections

They detain 15 members of the Mara Máquina...

The shocking femicide of an 18-year-old girl who...

90:85 – The door is now wide open...

Government launches the Territorial Activation program in La...

Why Putin Takes Up Nuclear Intimidation ‘Weapon’?

The old man deliberately overturned the motorcycle case...

How to build a hero character using a...

Macri announces that he will not run in...

Bizarrap unleashed madness at Estéreo Picnic

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy