On October 26, the official website of Lishui, Zhejiang published an important news from Lishui, showing that Hu Haifeng, the son of former Communist Party leader Hu Jintao, attended the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Lishui Municipal Committee. The news is considered to be the CCP’s refutation of the public opinion turmoil caused by Hu Jintao’s “dismissal” at the closing ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China on the 22nd.

According to the report, Hu Haifeng delivered a speech at a meeting of leading officials in Lishui City on the 25th, conveying the “spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China” and expressing that “resolute support for the ‘two establishments’ should be transformed into the practice of resolutely achieving the ‘two maintenances’. Action.” The report shows that Hu Haifeng’s speech was full of praise for the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and Xi Jinping.

On the 22nd, at the closing meeting of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Hu Jintao was “removed” by being helped by others, which triggered public opinion and became one of the most explosive news of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

According to the live video footage shot by the media, the outside world generally believes that Hu Jintao did not leave the venue voluntarily. In addition, the CCP banned Hu Haifeng on the Chinese Internet that day, and the word “Hu Jintao” became a sensitive word.

Later, Xinhua, the mouthpiece of the Communist Party, tweeted in English that Hu Jintao left because he was “unwell” and said he was “much better” now. However, the news not only did not calm the storm of public opinion, but instead increased the outside world‘s speculation that Hu Jintao was “exited”.

There is also a view that Wang Huning was responsible for this incident, intending to please Xi Jinping by humiliating Hu Jintao in public, and playing the role of killing chickens and monkeys, thereby warning everyone other than Xi’s army and establishing absolute authority within the party.

But there are also a few views that this is an emergency. Because Hu Jintao suffered from Alzheimer’s disease and was ill at the time, Xi Jinping was afraid that he would make a move to affect the meeting, so he asked people to leave the venue.

However, most ordinary people in China know that once the government comes out to refute a rumor about something, nine times out of ten, it is true.

On the 25th, the third day after the 20th National Congress, Xi Jinping chaired a Politburo meeting, reviewed two documents, and asked the Politburo to take the lead.

Some analysts believe that its purpose is to further establish Xi Jinping’s power status, or it may be related to Hu Jintao’s departure at the 20th National Congress. Xi seems to have successfully centralized power, but he still has a strong sense of insecurity.

