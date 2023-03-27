Jamal Haddadi

Regardless of the great victory of our team, where are the institutions that created this victory? And the maker of excellence tomorrow if Morocco’s candidacy to organize the 2030 World Cup is accepted. Two prominent personalities appeared in the media with great force. The first personality, Mr. Fawzi Lakjaa, and this appearance is normal because he is in charge of football in Morocco, the summit, and the African and international club. Some pictures appeared while he was descending From Al-Buraq with his family, with reservations about such pictures that fall within the door of privacy, the second personality, a personality that watches over security and is known for its competence, ability, and global recognition, but rather sharing of experience with major countries such as America, and this remains somewhat valid for two readings, either to enhance the feeling With security, and the evidence is that there is no escape except for the infiltration of one of the spectators and his tampering in the stadium to the extent that he reached the players and there were minutes left before he controlled him, or referring to the experience in organizing from inside and outside the stadium as a guarantee that the organizational departments need, but except for these two personalities, Aren’t we a country of institutions? Where are the watchers on the sports sector in general? youth sector? media sector? Where are the (real) influencers? Where are the institutions seeking to market the nomination file? And if they were present, we did not see a picture of them or a quote in the media materials, in the sense that an important part of the marketing arsenal needs to be framed and directed, so that we can win the bet of the organization. It is due to what is known about these personalities of humility and desire to work in the shadows.

Then where are the mathematical analyzes keeping pace with before, during and after the interview? We only see pictures flying here and there, even like heads that think they are among the influential and framed heads, a picture of Ziyech and Rekragui, a picture of Ziyech giving his shirt to someone with special needs, a picture of the celebration, a picture of the club between players from each team, and contentment with The image and the silent silence, where is the specialized sports press? Even the commentary expressed dissatisfaction with many, and some of them are those who criticize while they are not specialized, rather they “do not understand”, they hardly speak, they do not explain, they do not complete a sentence, and they do not understand a word. Do we count on these levels to organize the World Cup? Or will we import all of this as we imported cows when needed, and we are a farming country since we started studying and all the courses inform us of this information until we are banning exports despite the illegality of the ban in order to try to meet the needs of our stomachs at imaginary prices who cannot buy meat for 75 dirhams (in an informal market Of course) While everyone buys it for 110 dirhams from the answer to the reason for the persistence of the high price recently and raised their hands in surrender, leaving taxpayers and voters bewildered by their failure in the first exam a year and a half after they took over the wheel of government, what about the upcoming challenges? Perhaps he will disavow all responsibility and say that we are only carrying bags. As for managing public affairs, we did not think that was the case.

Spain, which is close to us, accompanied the media to the football event of the match between Morocco and Brazil, with a peak of splendor. Brazil, which is far from us, did so with might and main. A player from Brazil came out in a statement praising the reception, hospitality, the level of football and the greatness of the Moroccan national team. No one paid attention to this. Pictures of the stadium From above it is not enough, showing the charms of the city, the stadium, the facilities and services and the involvement of those who watch over all of this, and the transportation and means of communication and the whole system is the guarantor to support our candidacy for the World Cup, either the personality or the public personality in order for the transmitters to obtain this with sound, image and focus. I think this time has passed and there is a need for framing in this field to rectify matters and serve the candidacy file instead of the traditional personalism. The goal is institutional, professionalism and professionalism, and the Qatar World Cup is close to us. Is there any intelligence in drawing lessons….