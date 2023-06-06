Regasification plant, response to the gas crisis

The crisis that occurred last month due to the preventive closure of the gas pipeline that supplies southwestern Colombia, due to a geological phenomenon, is a strong call for attention to the need to build the Regasificadora del Pacífico plant, in Buenaventura, for the benefit of the region and the country.

Although the energy crisis was overcome ahead of schedule, the truth is that the impact was imminent. The emergency affected more than two million users in the departments of Caldas, Risaralda, Quindío, Cauca, Valle del Cauca and Nariño, seriously damaging the regional economy. Acodrés, for example, reported the risk that fifteen thousand establishments ran, threatening the stability of nearly four thousand jobs.

This is without counting that 80% of bakeries depend on the gas supply, and that only in Valle del Cauca, 40% of its industries saw their operations affected, as well as thousands of public transport vehicles in the region. Likewise, the suspension of gas distribution put thousands of vulnerable people at risk who are cared for in health institutions, educational centers, prisons or community kitchens, among others.

All this problem indicates the importance of consolidating the construction of the Regasification Plant in Buenaventura, as well as its respective connection from El Puerto to Yumbo. It is a strategic project for the development of the region that I promoted during my tenure as Governor of Valle del Cauca. The initiative will make it possible to refine 400 million cubic feet of this fuel per day and store close to 170,000 cubic meters of liquefied natural gas, which could respond to emergencies such as those recently experienced.

There are many advantages offered by this project. It is worth remembering that in Colombia eight out of ten homes use this fuel on a daily basis, which is considered key to the energy transition, by reducing carbon emissions by 40% and particulate matter by 96%, which contributes to environmental protection. .

This, not to mention that it will be an important energy backup given the progressive reduction of natural gas reserves in the country, which are currently calculated for only 7 years. This is a situation that is aggravated by the announcements by the current government not to issue new oil and gas exploration licenses in the country. In contrast, the construction of the infrastructure will serve to ensure reliability on the part of businessmen, it will attract more investment to the region, it will generate more employment and it will be able to offer a better fuel cost for end users.

That is why the announcement of the award of this work, next August, is good news. However, the investment sector has objected to some aspects contained in the bidding documents that could discourage their interest in participating in it. This, added to statements made by the Minister of Mines and Energy regarding the fact that she considers that there are other gas transportation mechanisms that are more important than this project, an appreciation that we do not share.

Faced with this situation, I call on the active forces, the parliamentary bloc of the region, the representatives of the public and private sectors, so that, working together, we can achieve an initiative that must be economically viable and efficient; that contributes to competitiveness, economic development and, above all, protects users against contingencies such as those experienced with the closure of the gas pipeline that serves the region. Likewise, it is fundamental that the National Government understands the strategic importance of this project.

There is no doubt, the Regasificadora del Pacífico plant represents a valuable support for the country’s energy system, it is an important solution to the gas distribution problems in southwestern Colombia and a strategic project to take forward all the good that this region has to offer Colombia and the world.

Comments