The mayor of Piombino, Francesco Ferrari, of Fratelli d’Italia, is not resigned to the decision taken by the Draghi government to install the regasification vessel Golar Tundra, bought by Snam, to stop the cut in Russian supplies in the port of his city, just a few pass from homes, without carrying out the environmental impact assessment so as to shorten time and procedure. And on 7 October, at the end of the second meeting of the Conference of services which brought together 36 entities in Florence and which will have to decide on the system, Ferrari stole the show from the President of the Region, Eugenio Giani (Pd), appealing to the new Executive.

«The future government – said the mayor of Piombino – should be invested with the decision on the regasification plant that was taken by the previous one. We raise technical, not political questions, which Snam has not answered today: our concerns – he added, specifying to speak on behalf of the city – are not for the color of the ship that will arrive in port, but for the safety of those in port. it works there, for that of the millions of tourists who get on the ferries, for public health ».

Nimby demonstrations and committees

In Piombino on 8 October, a public meeting is scheduled with the committees opposed to the regasification plant (if they have formed several, from various areas) to take stock of the situation, while on 9 October a demonstrative swim will be staged in defense of the sea. . A new demonstration in the square to say “no” to the plant is scheduled for October 20 in Piombino, before the garrison scheduled for Florence the following day, when the third and final meeting of the services conference will be held (preceded on October 13 by single opinion that will be expressed in Rome by all state bodies involved in the procedure).

President Giani reiterated that he is ready to release the concession for the mooring of the ship – almost 300 meters long and 40 meters wide, with a storage capacity of approximately 170 thousand cubic meters of LNG and a regasification capacity of five billion cubic meters – by October 27 (deadline set by law). “I am optimistic that all the knots can be dissolved one by one – said Giani – and we can reach the realization of the Piombino project which means the ship, but also the offshore platform and all the complementary works that are of great importance for the future of the Val di Cornia ».

Uncertainty about the final mooring

Where the regasification terminal will be installed after the three years of stay in port promised by Giani is still unclear. The decision was postponed to the meeting of 21 October, the governor informed that in recent weeks he has undertaken not to issue any concessions without having information on the definitive accommodation in the middle of the sea (in front of the coast of Livorno the regasification terminal has already existed since 2013 offshore Olt with a capacity of 3.75 billion cubic meters).