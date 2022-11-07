The regasification terminal in Piombino? «We need to understand the need for citizens who have already given a lot on the environmental level and who had a productive reconversion project on tourism and fishing. I believe that the needs of the city must be listened to ”, Minister Adolfo Urso told SkyTg24:“ The best possible decision must be taken. We know that we have to build two regasification plants: one in Ravenna, a completely different context, a production and petrochemical pole; The other in the Upper Tyrrhenian and we will probably see, are others who have to take care of it, if the most suitable site is really that of Piombino. Of course, it must be done ».