The British actor Regé Jean Page, is the most beautiful man in the world according to a study.

The famous actor who plays ‘Simmon Basset’ in the Netflix series Bridgerton, is the most beautiful man in the world according to the scientific study carried out by the surgeon Julián de Silva.

The international plastic surgeon concluded that it is the face closest to aesthetic perfection after analysis, supported by computer technology that he used to calculate the proportions of the actor’s face.

“It was found to be 93.65% accurate with Beauty Phi’s Greek Golden Ratio, which measures physical perfection. Chris Hemsworth was second with 93.53%, Michael B Jordan, third with 93.46%”, said Julián de Silva.