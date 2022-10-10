ROMA. “To date we have not received any response from the Egyptian authority regarding the four defendants. The latest solicitation in chronological order dates back to 6 October. The Egyptians did not even respond to the request for a meeting that Minister Marta Cartabia had asked for last January ».

Words declined in the umpteenth accusation against Egypt those of the head of the Department for Justice Affairs, at the ministry of via Arenula, Nicola Russo, during the hearing before the GUP of Rome on Monday 10 October for the murder of Giulio Regeni, the Friulian researcher found lifeless on February 3, 2016 on the outskirts of Cairo. In the proceedings on his death are defendants belonging to the secret services of Cairo.

Angelo Carconi (handle)

The gup has updated the procedure, which remains suspended, to next 13 February. “If there was a need, it emerged once again and with further clarity that the Egyptian authorities have no intention, nor have they ever had, any intention of collaborating and make a mockery of our system of law”, said Giulio Regeni’s parents. , Claudio and Paola, at the end of the hearing.

“Today it also emerged that the request – added the parents – in January 2022 by the Minister of Justice, Cartabia, to meet the Egyptian counterpart has never had any response, and this refusal is unprecedented. We look forward to an adequate reaction of dignity from our government ”.