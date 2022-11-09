Confirmation of the sentence of first instance but redetermination of the sentence (suspended) to one year of imprisonment. This is the sentence of the Court of Appeal of Reggio Calabria against the mayor Giuseppe Falcomatà39 years old, of the Democratic Party, already suspended due to the Severino Law after the first degree sentence of November 2021. Also the former councilors involved in the “Miramare” trial – Saverio Anghelone, Armando Neri, Rosanna Maria Nardi, Giuseppe Marino, Giovanni Muraca, Agata Quattrone and Antonino Zimbalatti – sentenced in the first degree for abuse of office to one year in prison, the sentence was reduced to six months.

Falcomatà was present when the judges read the device. The Court of Appeal thus confirmed the sentence issued by the Court of Reggio in November 2021.

The trial was born from an investigation into the irregularities in the procedures for entrusting the Grand Hotel Miramare to an association, which would have taken place without notice. The property had been granted to the “Il sottoscala” association, attributable to the entrepreneur Paolo Zagarella. At the center of the investigation, in fact, there were the alleged relations between Falcomatà and Zagarella who, on the occasion of the municipal elections of 2014, had granted the mayor of Reggio Calabria free of charge some rooms owned by him to host the political secretariat.