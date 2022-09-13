Home News Reggio Calabria, robbery in the center of a security van: 80 thousand euros stolen
Reggio Calabria, robbery in the center of a security van: 80 thousand euros stolen

A flash robbery, in the center of Reggio Calabria, one block from the Prefecture and a few steps from the offices of the Municipality and Metropolitan City. The two robbers who went into action at the main Intesa-San Paolo branch in Reggio Calabria went away with a booty of eighty thousand euros. Target, the cash that a security guard was about to deliver to the cashiers. But he didn’t make it in time.

As soon as he got out of the security van of the Sicurtransport, the man was attacked, the robber managed to disarm him and snatch his envelope without anyone, in one of the most manned areas of the city, noticing. Immediately afterwards, very quickly, the man went away on foot taking one of the crossroads that leads to the seafront, where an accomplice was waiting for him in the car. According to the first reconstructions, the two would have quickly gone away on a small car, managing to lose their tracks.

Now it will be up to the investigators of the Flying Squad, coordinated by the prosecutor Matteo Campagnaro, to understand where the two robbers have headed to try to locate them. We work on the testimonies of the two guards on duty, on those of the many who were passing through the area at that time, but above all on the films that allow the two robbers to be identified. And we think. The first problem to be solved concerns the origin of the two: characters from the local milieu or professionals from outside? At the moment, no hypothesis is excluded, but the investigations are only at the beginning.

