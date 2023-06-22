Home » Region and Metropolitan City refer to properties — Businesses
News

Region and Metropolitan City refer to properties — Businesses

by admin
Region and Metropolitan City refer to properties — Businesses

“Commitments have not been met”. So the Region and the Metropolitan city of Bologna ask the top management of the historic company, the historic brand of made in Italy underwear, today controlled by the fund as La Perla Group Tennor Holdingto respond urgently on failed commitments.

With a letter of summons sent to the owners of La Perla Group, the German financier Lars Windhorst, by the regional councilor for economic development and employment, Vincenzo necklaceand by the Chief of Staff of the Metropolitan City, Sergio Lo Giudice.

“Following the meeting – write Colla and Lo Giudice – convened by us on 4 May last, as the commitments undertaken by you have not been respected to date, and in the face of the very strong concern relating to the company’s prospects, we ask for an urgent meeting to be held within ten days”.

Colla and Lo Giudice express strong concern for an attitude considered incomprehensible and serious, which puts a historic brand of Made in Italy at risk and with it the heritage constituted by the professionalism of the workers.

Lars Windhorst had guaranteed, during the meeting with the institutions and trade union and worker representatives on 4 May, an important operation that would have ensured a flow of financing of tens of millions of euros capable of supporting the production of the Bologna site.

See also  Supplementary, Letta accepts the candidacy in Siena

You may also like

Conte to La7: “Progressive field with Calenda? It...

Find out which streets will be closed for...

More than 800 athletes confirmed for the V...

Gdf seizes about 48 million euros in Esselunga...

The US Coast Guard confirms that the occupants...

“If there were elections tomorrow and I could...

Tim grants exclusive period to KKR for network,...

Confirm death of passengers of the missing submersible

Republicans Launch Campaign to Impeach Biden

a look at the Church’s aid to refugees

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy