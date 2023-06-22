Region and Metropolitan City refer to properties — Businesses

“Commitments have not been met”. So the Region and the Metropolitan city of Bologna ask the top management of the historic company, the historic brand of made in Italy underwear, today controlled by the fund as La Perla Group Tennor Holdingto respond urgently on failed commitments.

With a letter of summons sent to the owners of La Perla Group, the German financier Lars Windhorst, by the regional councilor for economic development and employment, Vincenzo necklaceand by the Chief of Staff of the Metropolitan City, Sergio Lo Giudice.

“Following the meeting – write Colla and Lo Giudice – convened by us on 4 May last, as the commitments undertaken by you have not been respected to date, and in the face of the very strong concern relating to the company’s prospects, we ask for an urgent meeting to be held within ten days”.

Colla and Lo Giudice express strong concern for an attitude considered incomprehensible and serious, which puts a historic brand of Made in Italy at risk and with it the heritage constituted by the professionalism of the workers.

Lars Windhorst had guaranteed, during the meeting with the institutions and trade union and worker representatives on 4 May, an important operation that would have ensured a flow of financing of tens of millions of euros capable of supporting the production of the Bologna site.

