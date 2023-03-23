Bring, in a very short time, the discussion on the consequences of blocking the Building Superbonus 110% in Conference of the Regionsrequesting the presence of the Government. At the same time, broaden the theme of the purchase of tax credits by involving theAbil’Italian banking association.

These are the commitments made by the President of the Region, SStefano Bonacciniintervened – with the councilors Vincenzo Colla (Economics) e Paolo Calvino (Financial Statement) – at the second meeting of permanent crisis table with the social partners – companies and trade unions – for the Superbonus 110%.

At the center of the discussion, the critical issues and potential impacts associated with the block on the transfer of credit and the discount on invoices – established by decree 11/2023 – in relation to the Superbonus: companies at risk of bankruptcy (and consequent problems for carrying out the works connected to the Pnrr), workers at risk of dismissal, with inevitable disputes against homeowners, businesses, professionals and the State.

From Bologna, after the meeting, a letter to the Government from the Region with the requests made by Emilia-Romagna, and to request urgent action. At the table were the regional representatives of Confapi Industria, Ance, Cna Costruzioni, Anaepa Confartigianato Edilizia, Casartigiani, Federlibere ER Claai, Agci, Confcooperative, Cup, Legacoop, Feneal Uil, Filca Cisl and Fillea Cgilwho had solicited the new meeting.

From all the acronyms came the request to the Region to act as a promoter towards the banks and insurance companies of the territory so that they can help the companies of Emilia-Romagna to buy tax credits.

Nationwide estimate of $19 billion in stranded tax credits already issued.

“We are personally involved in the entire Superbonus match – underlined President Bonaccini -. The Government has made a drastic choice, stopping everything overnight, without confronting the social partners and the territories, launching botched measures that now risk blocking an entire sector and putting thousands of companies and jobs in crisis. An incomprehensible and intolerable way of doing things”.

“We – he continued addressing those present, remotely connected to the meeting – wanted to meet you immediately, because we fully understand the difficulties you are experiencing. My intention is to bring the discussion in as soon as possible Conference of the Regionsi, requesting the presence of the Government: we are facing a national themeurgent, no longer postponeable”.

As for the request to intercede, as a Region, with the credit system, Bonaccini explained that “we certainly cannot force the banks to intervene. But we can certainly extend the question to ABI, the Association of Italian Banks, a member of the Pact for Work and the Climate. We want to find all possible initiatives, to protect businesses, workers and citizens”.