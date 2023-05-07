Region-Carabinieri agreement, Councilor Saiu meets General Gargaro: “Commitment to strengthen the presence of the weapon on the territory for the benefit of citizens”

– The Regional Councilor for Public Works, Pierluigi Saiu, met the Commander of the Sardinian Legion, General Francesco Gargaro, to take stock of the interventions financed by the Region for the redevelopment and maintenance of the barracks, for the construction of new buildings and for the adaptation of properties to be allocated to the Arma throughout the regional territory. The resources, totaling 12 million euros, were allocated to the implementation of twenty-four interventions, as envisaged in the resolution approved in April by the Giunta itself on the basis of the memorandum of understanding signed with the Carabinieri.

“The Region – says councilor Saiu – has planned interventions on the barracks with its own resources, in order to facilitate and strengthen the presence of the Carabinieri on the island, recognizing the Arma an indispensable function in terms of guaranteeing safety, proximity to the citizens but also an anti-depopulation safeguard, as a point of reference for the communities of our area”.

“We have made a precise commitment, strongly desired by President Solinas – underlines councilor Saiu – and this new meeting has given us the opportunity to draw a general picture of what has been implemented so far. We are talking about works of regional interest. In some cases, the subjects implementing the interventions will be the same Municipalities in which the buildings are located, in other cases the interventions will be carried out by Works and infrastructures of Sardinia, an in-house company of the Region headed by the same Department of Public Works. But what matters most is that the citizens will benefit above all from all this, who in Sardinia will continue to find in the Arma a fundamental defense for security, with a stronger presence in the territories “.