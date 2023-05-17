Regional council rejects motion of censure councilor Doria – Sardinia

news-txt”>

The motion of censure against the regional health councilor Carlo Doria, presented by the opposition in the Council, was rejected. The document was rejected with 34 votes against and 17 in favour.

In his reply to the debate, councilor Doria replied with other numbers on the waiting lists, emphasizing the constant commitment to reducing times and relating them to the programming shortcomings of specialization schools. “Comparing the third week of April, between 2018 and 2022 – explained Doria – a vascular surgery visit went from 84 to 28 days, an eye visit had 118 days of waiting and today 73, a gynecological visit in 2018 had 36 days of waiting and today 19, the urological visit 111 and today 101”.

The commissioner replies point by point to the requests received from the opposition and deemed specious. “I take care of the sick, and I teach them how to cure them, I don’t use them”, he pointed out piqued, listing the measures taken both to reduce waiting lists and against the shortage of doctors, especially in disadvantaged areas.

On the dialogue and respect invoked in the interventions of the opposition, Doria asked for reciprocity: “I had arrived 20 days ago and they immediately threw the responsibility for emergencies and shortcomings on me”.