Regional countries stop people coming to Afghanistan for ‘destructive purposes’: Zabihullah Mujahid

Afghan Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has asked foreign countries, especially regional countries, to prevent their citizens from entering Afghanistan for ‘destructive purposes’.

This statement of Zabihullah Mujahid came out in response to the statement of the Russian Minister of Defense in which he said that “Afghanistan’s armed groups are a big threat to Central Asian countries.”

Afghan spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has rejected the Russian defense minister’s statement in a statement on Sunday.

Zabihullah Mujahid has said that “Afghanistan not only ensures peace and stability in Afghanistan after years of war, but also plays a role in the security and stability of the region.”

In response to the statement of the Russian Defense Minister, he said that the authorities of the Russian government should understand that during the last two years there has been no threat to the countries of the region and the world from Afghanistan. However, the Afghan security forces have been able to defeat the remnants of ISIS.

In response to this statement, Zabihullah Mujahid said that “the Islamic Emirates as a responsible government does not allow anyone to use Afghan territory against any other country, especially the countries of the region.”

However, he also said that ‘Afghan government expects the same from other countries, especially countries in the region, to stop those who enter Afghanistan with the purpose of destruction.’

He said that ‘However, we have to say with regret that the citizens of some countries of the region were involved in the recent events in Afghanistan. In view of this, it is important for the respective governments to fulfill their responsibilities.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, speaking at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization defense ministers’ meeting in New Delhi on Friday, said that the activities of extremist groups in Afghanistan are spreading to neighboring countries.

According to Tolo News, Sergei Shoigu said that “many extremist groups that are present in Afghanistan are becoming a threat by spreading their ideas and actions in neighboring countries.”

He added that in our opinion, the subject of Afghanistan should be on the agenda of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

This is not the first time that a country has made such a statement regarding Afghanistan, but Afghanistan’s neighboring country Pakistan has repeatedly made such statements.

Pakistan has repeatedly demanded Afghanistan not to allow its territory to be used against it.