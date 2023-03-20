Corporate activities are increasingly influenced by environmental transition processes, companies need and are looking for managers who systematize and optimize actions aimed at sustainable objectives. This is the reason for the course financed by Emilia Romagna regionco-financed with resources Fse 2021/2027organized by Synergies and promoted by Cluster-ER Build.

The title of the course is corporate sustainability manager and the training it will have a duration of 300 hours, of which 196 hours of frontal teaching and 104 of internships at partner companies. The figure will have all the standard management and administrative skills, to which will be added specific skills on the issues of environmental certification, of corporate social responsibilityfrom the non-financial reportingon Gri and Esg standards (Environmental Social Governance).

The profile responds to current trends that see a growing market demand for services and products that reflect an integrated vision on the issue of sustainability: we are not just talking about the impact on the environment, but about how the company creates value and well-being for society as a whole. At the end of the course there is a final exam for the release of the professional qualification of the Emilia Romagna Region: expert in business management.

The project offers the opportunity to benefit from training on issues with a high social impact and, at the businesses concerned, to host the participants for the internship period without any monetary burden or any obligation or constraint. Registration for the course by March 22, 2023.

> The brochure with all the information (140.62 KB)