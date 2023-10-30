Regional elections in Colombia end calmly

The regional elections in Colombia ended in relative calm this Sunday when Colombians elected 32 governors and 1,102 mayors in the national territory to govern during the period 2024-2027.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who was the first Colombian to vote this Sunday, celebrated the participation of citizens in the democratic exercise and at the end of the day in a televised speech he highlighted the role of the authorities in maintaining order in almost all regions. during the day.

“The capacity of the public force and the progress in peace guaranteed a peaceful day in the national territory where Colombians from rural and remote areas were able to go out to vote without the threat of armed organizations or criminal groups,” he indicated.

Petro regretted an incident that occurred on Saturday at the headquarters of the Registry in Gamarra, department of Cesar (north), which was set on fire and in the attack a woman, an official of the Registry, lost her life.

«This can never happen again, as a rejection of this fact in Gamarra, the blank vote won, the political struggle cannot exacerbate hatred, we must reach the point of being able to discuss, raise disagreements and that the conflict is not processed through “Through the elimination of the opposite, let it be life that emerges stronger from the political discussion, not death,” he considered.

Petro trusted the authorities’ investigation to determine the causes and those responsible for the violent event and also made reference to the kidnapping that occurred this election weekend of the father of the renowned Colombian soccer player Luis Díaz and assured that all public forces are deployed in La Guajira to find the whereabouts of the citizen.

In Bogotá, Carlos Fernando Galán was elected mayor, with 1,496,317 votes and 49 percent of the total vote, leaving behind Juan Daniel Oviedo who obtained 613,820 votes (20.1% of the vote) and Gustavo Bolívar who from the Historical Pact party achieved 571,272 votes (18.7% of the vote).

«We will focus on the protection of this city. The levels of fear must go down and they will go down,” said Carlos Fernando Galán after his election, who had already run for this position twice and who represented the New Liberalism Party.

For the elected mayor, son of former presidential candidate Luis Carlos Galán, murdered in 1989 by the Medellín Cartel, insecurity in Bogotá is today the biggest challenge facing the city where more than 8 million inhabitants reside and he promised that his efforts They will allow security to be assumed as a democratic and social right.

«Insecurity has to subside quickly, initially our effort will be in the public transport system, cycle routes, strategic points of commerce, but in the next 4 years this feeling of tranquility must have expanded to every corner of the city», he assured.

Galán, who had the open support of the current mayor of Bogotá, Claudia López, said that if security is guaranteed in the city this will bring a better economy as well as more physical and mental health of citizens.

The elected mayor also referred to the need to move forward with the construction plans of the Bogotá metro without making modifications and assured that during his mandate comprehensive nutrition for all citizens will be guaranteed.

«Hunger is a crime that cannot exist in these times, 3 out of every 10 people suffer from hunger in Bogotá, we have a drama of more than 2.4 million human beings in our city who feel hungry and do not have to eat three times a day. day and many of them are children,” he mentioned.

Galán, who will occupy the second most important position in Colombia, after that of president, trusted that under his mandate an empathy never seen before will be generated in what he called the most powerful city in the country so that no person suffers from hunger.

«I want to call on all actors, we call on private companies, rural producers, innovators and citizens to unite to combat this tragedy (…) no one can live with the dilemma of whether to eat or pay rent. and we are going to face that forcefully,” he assured.

Meanwhile, in Medellín, the winner of the mayoralty was Federico Gutiérrez of the Podemos party, who will occupy this position for the second time and assured that he will restore order in the city of Antioquia, while Alejandro Char of the Radical Change party won, as expected in the latest polls. Barranquilla mayor’s office.

Cali, for its part, elected Alejandro Eder from the Revivamos Cali movement as the new mayor and in Cartagena Dumek Turbay was elected president.

Within the framework of the Democracy Plan carried out by the Public Force, more than 8,850 citizen complaints were received for inappropriate conduct and alleged electoral crimes during voting, such as vote buying.

A total of 80,000 police officers guarded the voting tables and according to information provided by the Government, 92 people were captured and a total of 1,112 million pesos and 13,700 euros were seized.

In addition to mayors and governors, citizens elected this Sunday around 12 thousand councilors, 418 deputies and 6,885 councilors.

Electoral participation in the mayoral elections was 58.72 percent and 22,845,121 people voted with 21,933,470 valid votes (96%) and 974,239 blank votes.

The elected mayors and governors will meet in the coming days with President Petro because there is a protocol step through which they will articulate all the proposals made in this campaign with the National Development Plan.

