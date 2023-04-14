Home News Regional elections: the train is running – TOGOTOPNEWS
Regional elections: the train is running

Regional elections: the train is running – TOGOTOPNEWS

Preparations for the regional and legislative elections are well under way. After the appointment of the members of the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI), we are witnessing the establishment of its branches.

The CENI proceeded this Thursday, April 14, 2023 to the installation of the members of the 10 Independent Local Electoral Commissions of Greater Lomé (Gulf and Agoè-Nyivé). Each Commission is made up of 8 members: a magistrate president, a member of the administration, three members of the parliamentary majority, two for the parliamentary opposition and an extra-parliamentary.

The CELIs represent the CENI at the local level. Their role is to ensure that the elections take place in a calm, peaceful and worry-free atmosphere. Their installation is crucial for the start of the electoral census scheduled to start from April 29 to June 3 throughout the national territory.

The regional elections are part of the decentralization process initiated in the country with the organization of local elections in 2019 after those of 1987.

Political parties are already inviting their activists and supporters to register when the time comes to participate in this civic duty.

Atha Assan

