Carlos Yepes A.

In Colombia and along with it in our department, a vibrant territory of diversity and history, regional elections have always played a crucial role in determining the political and social course of the region. Electoral events have become transcendental moments for citizens who, through their vote, intend to shape the destiny of territorial entities.

In essence, we can affirm that regional elections are the fundamental manifestation of democracy in a society, since it is through this mechanism that citizens have the opportunity to elect their local representatives such as mayors, councillors, deputies and governors, on whom will fall the enormous responsibility to make decisions that will affect the lives of voters, decisions regarding investment in infrastructure, housing, health and education and other fundamental issues for the development and growth of a society.

The elections, in turn, are the product of an electoral process that is governed by a series of regulations and procedures that are based on the search for transparency and legitimacy of the same. In the first place, an electoral calendar is established that details the key dates of the process such as the registration of candidates, the electoral campaign and the day of the vote. Finally, citizens who meet the requirements can apply as candidates and present their program proposals to the communities. For Neiva we understand that eleven candidates were formally registered seeking to be elected as Mayors of the capital city.

During the electoral campaign, a period during which the candidates seek to persuade voters through speeches, debates and the presentation of their government plans, unfortunately, practices that include “black” propaganda accompanied by insults and the so-called “fake news” that seek to mislead citizens. In this sense, we hope that the current campaigns in the department are based on direct dialogue with the citizen, on the quality of the messages and on the clarity of the proposals so that citizens can freely evaluate their candidates.

Similarly, regional elections in Colombia involve a diversity of actors who play key roles in the process. In addition to candidates and voters, political parties play an important role in endorsing their candidates and mobilizing their fan base. These parties present political platforms that reflect their values ​​and objectives, which greatly influences the choice of citizens. We can say that in Colombia philosophical approaches and partisan positions have passed into the background and the endorsements of the parties have ended up being one more component of the political merchants in the regions.

As citizens we must be aware, because although regional elections are a fundamental pillar of Colombian democracy, they also face significant challenges. Citizen participation, for example, is lower every day, the phenomenon of abstention invites us to have to highlight the importance of educating the population about the electoral process and the relevance of their vote. Furthermore, political competition of late is accompanied by passionate discussions and polarization, which can make it difficult to make informed decisions.

Finally, the regional elections in Colombia must continue to be a vital manifestation of the democratic will of the citizens. Through this process, Colombians have the opportunity to elect the leaders who will guide the course of our territories and make decisions that will significantly impact our lives. The quality of the candidates, the transparency of the process and citizen participation are key factors in building a promising future for each region of Colombia.

In this way and under this context, the campaigns in Huila have formally started. We hope, as good citizens, to elect the best and enjoy an electoral contest far from perverse vices such as misinformation, vote buying and deception of voters. .

