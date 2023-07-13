Regional equal opportunities commissions sign new statute – News

Yesterday was an important date for the Conference of the presidents of the Regional Commissions and Autonomous Provinces for equal opportunities. The presidents of the regional PCOs met in the Sala Regina of the Chamber of Deputies to sign the Statute revised in recent months. The work coordinated by the president of the Conference, Dusy Marcolin of the Friuli Venezia Giulia Region, was signed not only by herself, but also by the presidents Maria Franca D’Agostino (Abruzzo), Maria Lina Vitturini (Marche), Caterina Grechi (Umbria), Francesca Basanieri (Tuscany), Angela Di Burra (Molise), Paola Taufer (Prov. of Trento), Natalia Sanna (Campania), Margherita Perretti (Basilicata), Maria Rosa Porta (Piedmont), Anna Di Gaio (Calabria) and Loredana Zanella ( Veneto) who collaborated in the drafting. “An important step towards the work of sharing, support, exchange of good practices and discussions also with the Regions and the Government for the achievement of Equal Opportunities at 360 degrees, also remaining focused on the great and serious issue of gender-based violence”.



“After three years we finally have a conference of only regional consultative Equal Opportunities Commissions as autonomous guarantee bodies of the regional councils and councils that will finally be able to resume the institutional role that the individual regional laws have always conferred on them.



It is a great satisfaction – declares Maria Franca D’Agostino, president of the Equal Opportunities Commission of the Abruzzo Region – because in this way the conference will be able to actively participate in national and international tables to support the work of the Government, in the matters falling within the competence of the regional Cpo ” .



