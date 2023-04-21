Regional filmmakers, there are $4.240 million to encourage film making – news

The bottom for Cinematographic Development opens the call for Incentives by contest.

In order to promote the creation of cinematographic projects that are narrated from the different territories of the country and from the worldview of its inhabitants, the National Council of Arts and Culture in Cinematography -CNACC presents for the year 2023, four modalities focused on boost regional and ethnic population histories.

In 2022, the modality for making feature films for racial equity created by ethnic populations was opened for the first time, in order to promote the audiovisual narratives of a multicultural and diverse Colombia.

In 2023, $4,240 million will be allocated to the modalities directed to the regions and ethnic populations, as follows: Production of short films: Regional Stories $1,800 million, Production of regional feature films $1,400 million, and for individuals and/or organizations belonging to the indigenous, black, raizal, palenquera and Rom populations, two modalities are opened: Making short films of ethnic populations

$240 million and production of feature films of ethnic populations $800 million.

For the 2023 call, the CNACC has committed to reducing the social and gender gaps, for this reason, measures have been taken in the terms and in the evaluation system in these aspects, based on the permanent dialogue they have had with the sector. audiovisual.

«This year, at the Ministry of Culture we maintain our objective of building and working for and for the regions. We come from a previous work, focused on Afro and indigenous filmmakers and on this occasion we wanted the participation to be extended to all the territories of our country, thus allowing new professionals to approach the fund in its different categories. In this way we hope that the creation of works and new stories of the nation will be reflected and benefited. We want to start telling from within and make visible the diversity of our stories”, indicated the director of Audiovisuals, Cinema and Interactive Media, María Fernanda Céspedes.

In addition to the open modalities to promote culturally diverse narratives, this year four #TengoUnaPelícula workshops will be held, created in order to encourage and strengthen the development of audiovisual projects in the regions. Since 2013 the #TUP workshops have reached 28 departments and this year they will be held in Arauca, Caquetá, Antioquia and Nariño.

Likewise, the #TUP conversations will be held with evaluators of the FDC call, in virtual sessions open to all people interested in the different facets of audiovisual production.

Claudia Triana, director of Proimágenes Colombia comments: “In a multicultural nation like ours, ethnic cinema is of interest to dozens of filmmakers, the FDC call ensures diversity to tell the stories that have not been told.

It is important to recognize and identify with the stories that are told from the regions, and contribute to the growth of film production made by the different voices that inhabit our country”.

The rules and bases of participation of the call are available on the page convocatoriafdc.com

The call for the Fund for Cinematographic Development (FDC) is carried out every year, thanks to Law 814, which stipulates the payment of a quota for the cinematographic development of the country, by exhibitors, distributors and producers, which is reinvested in new films, training activities, internationalization of Colombian cinema and the preservation of audiovisual heritage. These resources are managed by Proimágenes Colombia, following the guidelines of the National Council of Arts and Culture in Cinematography – CNACC.