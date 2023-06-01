Home » Regional phase of the Lomé-Golfe zone university championship: here are the different winners
Regional phase of the Lomé-Golfe zone university championship: here are the different winners

Regional phase of the Lomé-Golfe zone university championship: here are the different winners

The Lomé-Golfe regional phase of the university championship had its epilogue this Wednesday with the disputed finals. In football for girls, ESA-TG was crowned champion and the University of Lomé for men.

Started on May 12, the regional phase of the Lomé-Golfe zone university championship came to an end on Wednesday. The women’s final between ESA-TG and the University of Lomé turned to the advantage of the higher business school 6 shots against 5 after a goal everywhere in regulation time. In men, it was the university that avenged its daughters by lifting the trophy put in front of ESA-TG 2 goals to 0.

The regional phase is over, the two representatives of the Lomé-Golfe Zone will now have their eyes turned towards the national phase.

