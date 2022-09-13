Theater of conferences and meetings, commissioned by the former mayor of Chianale. Now a 100 thousand euro fund allows new projects and the organization of events

CALUSO. Place of taste par excellence, the regional wine cellar of the province of Turin, housed in the seventeenth-century cellars of Palazzo Valperga, is closely linked to the Erbaluce di Caluso grape festival. Its inauguration took place in 2005, on the occasion of the September kermesse, strongly desired by the then mayor Mauro Chianale who had managed to obtain the necessary funds for the restoration from the Piedmont Region and who had been its president.

Since then, the Enoteca has become the “casket” of Erbaluce and the wines of the province of Turin, the scene of conferences, guided tastings and exhibitions throughout the year. Corrado Scapino, 71, former provincial councilor, mayor of Caluso, and president of Unire (Union of waste recovery companies in Confindustria) has presided over it from 2020. An appointment that came at a happy moment for the Enoteca, after years of difficulty, due to increasingly tight budgets: a regional loan of 100,000 euros as part of a call for proposals from the Rural Development Plan regarding the creation of short supply chains , local markets and promotional activities, allows, once the pandemic is over, the organization of an ambitious program of events and projects.

«My first step – remembers Scapino – was to meet the leaders of the four protection consortia, represented within the Enoteca di Caluso to share the program. The actions are developed in concert and are on two concrete promotion plans: at Caselle airport an incoming station was opened in Canavese, in order to attract new visitors, while in different locations in Turin they were held (so had been for the Eurovision song contest) visual presentations to introduce Erbaluce il Carema, Canavese rosso and their terroir. But there are other activities planned yet to be defined ».

Meanwhile, for the 89th edition of the grape festival in the Enoteca, Saturday 17 at 10, the judging commission of the Grappolo d’oro wine competition is set up. Sunday the day will be dedicated to wine tastings paired with typical products from the basket of the Province of Turin, led by the sommelier Giuliana Fisanotti.

She is flanked by six former students of the hotel address of the Carlo Ubertini professional institute and of the tourist address of the Martinetti high school, hired with a contract on call that will expire at the end of September.