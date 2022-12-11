Listen to the audio version of the article

The Council of Ministers, meeting in the morning at Palazzo Chigi, approved – on a proposal from the Viminale – a decree extending the deadline for voting operations for the next regional elections: in addition to the day of Sunday 12 Februarywe will vote until 3 pm on Monday 13 February 2023. The measure will apply to the next local elections scheduled in Lazio and Lombardy. On the last Election day, June 12, 2022, in which the Spring Referendum and Administrative were voted at the same time, the consultation took place in the space of a single day. The choice was justified by the Government by the need to contain costs.

The Council of Ministers, having seen the powers conferred on them, then resolved to assign the title of deputy minister to the following undersecretaries: Foreign affairs and international cooperation, Edmund Cirielli; Justice, Francesco Paolo Sisto; Environment and energy security, Vannia Gava; Infrastructure and transport, Galeazzo Bignami ed Edward Rixi; Labor and social policies, Maria Theresa Bellucci.

Valentino Valentini deputy minister at Mimit

Promoted to deputy minister to the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy also Valentino Valentini. Its powers, assigned by Minister Adolfo Urso, are the promotion and enhancement of Made in Italy in the world, the activities of attracting foreign investments, the activities of the Italian Chambers of Commerce abroad and the activities relating to European Union projects and anti-counterfeiting measures.

To the undersecretary Fausta Bergamot Minister Urso instead delegated the activities of general guidance and supervision of the exercise of the substitutive power in the event of inaction or delays (article 30 of Legislative Decree 50/2022, the so-called “business ombudsman”), incentives for businesses ( of a “non-fiscal” nature) of the conversion and industrial crises, as well as those relating to philately. TO Massimo Bitonci the delegations go on incentives of a fiscal nature in particular for crafts, commerce and industry, the SME Guarantee Fund, professions, insurance services, relations with IVASS and supervision of Consap funds, litigation, and on activities relating to the supervision of the cooperative system and the Chamber system, as well as initiatives and general activities in the field of technical regulations, consumer policies, the market, competition and services.

Preliminary ok to 9 Legislative Decrees for implementation of directives

On the proposal of the Minister for European Affairs, there is the yes in preliminary examination to nine legislative decrees relating to the implementation or adaptation of national legislation to as many EU regulations or directives. Among these, the adaptation to the European regulation relating to crowdfunding service providers for businesses, which introduces a new harmonized regime, with the possibility of joining by operators through authorization by the competent national authority; provisions implementing the European directive for the use of key information documents by management companies of undertakings for collective investment in transferable securities (UCITS) and provisions regarding information requirements, product governance and position limits as well as applying to investment firms to support the recovery from the Covid crisis.