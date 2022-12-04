MILAN. The electoral campaign for the regional elections in Lombardy of the candidate of the center-left coalition Pierfrancesco Majorino starts without the agreement with the M5s. And it starts from the stage of the Elfo Puccini Theater in Milan, where he presented his programmatic points for the five-year period at the Pirellone. The dem MEP, who in recent weeks had reached out to Conte to establish a dialogue in view of the vote on 12 and 13 February, continues to appreciate “the 5s approach” but remains on the “we’ll see what happens”.

In the meantime, sources inside the dem let it be known that a “remote and very small” meeting between the leaders of the two parties is scheduled for tomorrow to find a synthesis and start the path towards the vote. In the meantime, Beppe Sala will take care of adding a piece in the construction of the agreement: a phone call to Giuseppe Conte «I could do it willingly. We haven’t heard from each other for a long time, but I think I’ll call him, not so much to tell him who Majorino is – who more than me can bear witness having been part of my team – but to talk to him about ideas, and what are the points we want to share ». According to the mayor of Milan, in fact, there are points in common with the pentastellato universe, but “if they don’t exist, then it is useless to invent alliances that we are not obliged to make”.

Majorino, however, is not afraid of the haemorrhage of votes towards Letizia Moratti’s “secular” centre, which “represents an authoritative history of the centre-right, with a civic list also made up of secessionists and exponents of the right”. Indeed, he explained that it is essential for the centre-left to capitalize on the rift that has opened up in the centre-right with the candidacies of Moratti and Fontana: «Their quarrels represent internal conflicts. We are cohesive. So I’m not worried about weird electoral shifts.”

Su Moratti then added: «He voted in favor of all the provisions of the Fontana junta. She only forgot about it when Salvini and Meloni, due to quarrels between them, decided that she was not the candidate for president. You seem to me a person of little credibility.’ At Elfo Puccini – about 900 people between the main hall and the adjacent ones, used to follow the streaming, and another 200 outside the Theater to whom Majorino wanted to give his personal greeting and thanks – the dem candidate explained the issues on which he intends to work, passing from health care to transport, work and social services, speaking of a profound change in the structure of the Lombardy Region.

As for health care, he took as his inspirational model “the reform that led to one of the most beautiful pages of our country, often cited in the international arena: that of an extraordinary Catholic and anti-fascist woman, Tina Anselmi, who led to the establishment of the National Health Service”. Majorino reiterated the need for «a political change that from Lombardy will make the voice of those who believe that no cash can be raised on health care and welfare be heard much more.

A powerful reorganization of healthcare that starts from avoiding throwing away the opportunity of establishing community houses which must not be a facade operation but the heart of a territorial reorganization of welfare that finally integrates healthcare with the social ” .

Also present at the conference was the councilor for the House of the municipality of Milan, Pierfrancesco Maran, who reiterated his opinion on the need to hold coalition primaries for the choice of candidate but who convincedly supported the candidacy of his namesake Majorino, the mayor of Bergamo, Giorgio Gori, that of Lodi, the very young Andrea Furegato, in addition to the gotha ​​of the Milanese Democratic Party: the senator Simona Malpezzi, the deputy Lia Quartapelle, the MEPs Patrizia Toia and Irene Tinagli. Carlo Cottarelli was also there: the economist had made his name for the presidency of the Lombardy Region but his candidacy was never officially formalised.