The Interior Ministry has proposed, and the CDM has agreed, that the regional elections take place on Sunday 12 and Monday 13, two days instead of one. This was announced by government sources. Voting closes on Monday at 3pm.
In the general elections in September, the vote was taken in just one day. Yesterday the leader of the League Matteo Salvini had asked for two days of voting to avoid abstention.
