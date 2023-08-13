Region’s Work Experience Exchange Meeting Sparks Efforts for Effective Connection between CPPCC Consultations and Grassroots Consultations

Regional Work Experience Exchange Meeting on Improving Connection Between CPPCC Consultations and Grassroots Consultations

CHIFENG CITY, INNER MONGOLIA – On August 12, a work experience exchange meeting was held in Chifeng City to discuss ways to improve the system and mechanism for members of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) to engage with the public and promote effective communication between CPPCC consultations and grassroots consultations.

The meeting was attended by Zhang Yankun, the secretary and chairman of the CPPCC Party Committee of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. In his speech, Zhang emphasized the importance of establishing effective channels of communication between CPPCC members and the public. He highlighted the need for committee members to actively engage with people from various sectors to ensure that grassroots consultations are properly represented in CPPCC discussions and decision-making processes.

The meeting, which was organized by the CPPCC Party Committee of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, aimed to share experiences and best practices in promoting effective connections between CPPCC consultations and grassroots consultations. Participants included the chairman and secretary-general of the CPPCC from all leagues in the region, as well as representatives from selected banner counties and districts. Relevant officials from the CPPCC organs of the autonomous region also attended the meeting.

To gain a better understanding of local practices, participants took part in field visits from August 9th to 12th. They visited Xing’an League, Tongliao City, and Chifeng City, where they observed firsthand the efforts being made to enhance communication between the CPPCC and the grassroots community.

The exchange meeting served as a platform for CPPCC officials to share their experiences and ideas on how to further improve the interaction between the CPPCC and the general public. The discussions centered around ways to enhance the participation of grassroots organizations and individuals in the CPPCC process, as well as strategies for disseminating CPPCC consultations to the wider public and gathering feedback effectively.

By the end of the meeting, participants expressed their commitment to adopting the best practices learned during the exchange and to apply them in their respective leagues and counties. They agreed that strengthening the connection between CPPCC consultations and grassroots consultations is crucial for promoting effective governance and addressing the needs and concerns of the people.

The work experience exchange meeting signifies the region’s dedication to improving the system and mechanism for members of the CPPCC to engage with the masses, ultimately leading to more inclusive and effective consultations. The Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region remains committed to establishing strong bonds between the CPPCC and the grassroots community, ensuring that the voices of the people are heard and considered in the decision-making process.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

