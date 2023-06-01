Regiotram de Occidente is stopped: environmental license is not authorized

The license that was suspended for the construction of the Regiotram de Occidente, has been archived, reported the National Agency for Environmental Licenses (Anla), which is why the mega-work is halted.

With this measure, the Railway Company, in charge of the construction of the project, must deliver the documents for the approval of this permit from scratch.

The governor of Cundinamarca, Nicolás García, rejected this decision and indicated that this project already had the resources awarded.

“We do not share the ANLA’s decision to archive the environmental license request for the Regiotram de Occidente, we are talking about a $2.4 billion project, of awarded investments by the Nation and the department, of a 100 percent electric train, of the attention of a corridor that historically has been abandoned”, expressed García.

For her part, the mayor of Bogotá Claudia López also expressed her concern about the “hinder” that this decision places on the work.

“The only electric train in Colombia that has been contracted and is being built is the Regiotram de Occidente, and it is possibly the only concrete electric train that President Petro inaugurates, So we are concerned about that decision of the Ministry of the Environment and ANLA to have stopped it,” said the Bogota president.

It should be remembered that on June 23 of last year, the Bogotá Mayor’s Office announced the start of the construction works of the Regiotram de Occidente, the first commuter train in the country that will operate in a 100% electric system connecting the inhabitants of the municipalities of Facatativá, Madrid, Funza and Mosquera with Bogotá, with which they seek to significantly reduce travel times and become the structural solution to the mobility problems that the region presents.

It is estimated that the system mobilizes about 140,000 passengers per day and that connect with some stations of the Integrated Transport System (SITP) and with an intersection point of the first line of the Metrowith the aim of continuing with the articulation of the mobility of the city with Cundinamarca.