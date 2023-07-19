Home » Register now and be part of the “kinder Joy of Moving mini tour”!
by admin
Attention two-wheeler fans: Be part of the “kinder Joy of Moving mini tour” impeller race, bike parade & more – register now!

Foto: kinder Joy of Moving

In August the time has come: The Deutschland Tour, the most important German stage race in road cycling, will make the hearts of cycling fans beat faster from August 23rd to 27th, 2023. As a partner of the Deutschland Tour, the „kinder Joy of Moving mini tour“ On August 25th there will also be exciting campaigns for young cyclists in Winterberg and on August 26th in Essen, not only to get them excited about cycling, but also for more sport and exercise in everyday life. The number of participants is limited – so be quick and join us!

Balance bike races for the youngest cyclists

In the balance bike race, children between the ages of two and five have the unique opportunity to prove their skills on the home stretch of the professional race. The route is 100 meters long and every child can expect a great surprise at the finish, because one thing is clear: everyone is a winner here!

In the footsteps of the idols with the Bike Parade

The absolute highlight – the Bike Parade – offers all six to twelve-year-olds the chance to ride the circuit together with many other kids in a circuit, like the professionals a little later. They will be accompanied by cycling legend Jens Voigt. All participating children will also receive a great cycling jersey as a gift.

Foto: kinder Joy of Moving

The bicycle adventure world for all kids

All kids can test their cycling skills in a bicycle adventure world and improve them under professional guidance. It doesn’t matter whether it’s slalom riding or balancing on a ramp – the learning course provides lots of fun while at the same time improving the children’s safety on the bike. In a special pump track – a closed circuit with waves, steep curves and jumps – the children learn to control their bike better by shifting their weight and thus strengthen their motor skills on the running bike or bike.

Participation in the “kinder Joy of Moving mini tour” is free of charge. Registration for the Bike Parade and the balance bike race is online at www.kinderjoyofmoving.de/mini-tour-anmeldung necessary.

