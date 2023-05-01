Register now: Azure Open Source Day on March 7th

Azure

Open Source

Tuesday February 21, 2023

Azure Open Source Day is approaching. Learn how you can use your data to build intelligent, scalable apps faster and easier at this virtual event. Dive deep into the open source world of Azure and experience the latest technologies in action!

Am March 7, 2023 between 09:00 and 10:30 am you can connect with industry leaders, innovators, and open source enthusiasts, ask your questions during the live chat Q&A, and also:

Watch demos on building apps with Azure and the latest open source technologies, cloud-native architectures and microservices.

Get open source tips and best practices from industry leaders at companies like HashiCorp, GitHub, and Redis.

Learn how to build cloud-native apps for relational and non-relational data using Azure Cosmos DB.

Discover new capabilities in IaaS, PaaS, containers and serverless computing including Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS).

explore practical ways to optimize your OS investments and free up more time to innovate.

and find out how to protect your data and company resources by building on a highly secure cloud platform designed to meet your OS security and compliance needs.

Learn more