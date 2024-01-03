Home » Register now: Successful integration of Red Hat Enterprise Linux with Microsoft Azure
by admin
Today, January 3rd, 2024

Am 17 January 2024, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., there will be a webinar with experts from Red Hat and Microsoft. The focus of this online event is the integration of Red Hat Enterprise Linux into the Azure ecosystem. At the same time, the strategic migration path from non-RHEL operating systems such as CentOS Linux to Red Hat Enterprise Linux is highlighted. In particular, you will receive detailed, practical instructions on migrating from CentOS Linux, a globally popular open source platform, to Red Hat Enterprise Linux on Azure.

The two experts Wolfgang Marx, Senior Cloud Solution Architect at Red Hat, and Christian Pino from the Azure Cloud Solution Architect Customer Success Unit at Microsoft will present proven methods and tools that are essential for a successful migration during the webinar. Particular attention is paid to a smooth transition that ensures data integrity and operational continuity.

Regardless of whether you are an IT director, system administrator, architect, developer or in a leadership position at your company, this webinar promises valuable insights into the convergence of two technology giants. The strategic migration promises greater reliability and improved performance and security.

The webinar provides a comprehensive analysis of real-world Linux enterprise use cases in the Azure cloud. Participants can discover for themselves what opportunities can be created through the collaboration between Red Hat and Microsoft.

The main focuses of the webinar at a glance

Why choose Red Hat Enterprise Linux on AzureTake advantage of Azure Hybrid Benefits (AHB)Management and analytics toolsSecurity certifications, tools, and resourcesIntegrated expertise and supportFlexible consumption models and purchasing options

Register now

Registrations for the webinar are now possible. Register now and find out first-hand how this fusion of technologies can make a significant contribution to efficiency and innovation.

Learn more

