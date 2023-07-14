Registration for La Voz de Chacao 2023 started – EntornoInteligente

If you study or live in Chacao, you are between 6 and 12 years old and have attitudes for singing, we invite you to participate in the VIII Edition of La Voz de Chacao. Registration will be open until August 31.

Those interested in being part of the VIII Edition of La Voz de Chacao must fill out a form with all the data, attach proof of study or residence of the municipality and add a photograph of the participant.

The president of the Human Capital Commission, councilor Oscar González F explained the importance of this activity to encourage the artistic talent of the children of the municipality. “This is an event aimed at children to encourage their entertainment, learning and growth as future professionals in singing, which is why I call on parents to support this initiative and register their children who have these artistic skills” .

For his part, Mayor Gustavo Duque said “In Chacao we value and recognize the talent of our children and adolescents; that is why we support and encourage activities to recognize their academic and artistic talent. So we invite you to sign up for La Voz de Chacao, an event that generates many opportunities for you to continue developing your singing talent.”

On the other hand, councilor Óscar González F recalled that the winners of the 2022 edition of La Voz de Chacao will participate in the musical: Matilda. This event gives children the opportunity to show their talent and succeed in the future.

Once the registration process is complete, the children will be called to start the auditions in person, in the presence of the jury who will choose the 10 finalists for the final stretch of this great competition.

This is an activity organized by Mayor Gustavo Duque Sáez together with Councilman Oscar González F, the Chacao Mayor’s Office, Cultura Chacao, the Chacao Cultural Center, the Human Capital Commission of the Chacao Municipal Council and allies, always thinking of the enjoyment of the family.

For more information about the event, you can consult the Instagram account @lavozdechacao where the link to access the form is found.

