Home News Registration is open for the Vallenato Festival 2023: Know the details
News

Registration is open for the Vallenato Festival 2023: Know the details

by admin
Registration is open for the Vallenato Festival 2023: Know the details

Through a promotional poster, the Fundación Festival de la Leyenda Vallenata announced that they are registrations open for the different contests of the Vallenato Festival.

The process starts from this Friday February 24th and will end on wednesday 5th of AprilThis is so that people interested in participating can do so without haste.

In this sense, if after the completion of the registrations it is required any change cashier, guacharaquero or accompanying singers of the accordion players, It can be done from April 10 to 14.

It should be remembered that the 56th Vallenato Legend Festival will be held in homage to the minstrel Luis Enrique Martinez, ‘El Pollo Vallenato’ and will be held from April 26 to 30 of 2023.

HOW TO REGISTER?

In order to register in the different contests of the Vallenato Festival, you must contact face-to-face to the offices of the Fundación Festival de la Leyenda Vallenata located at Carrera 19 No.6N-39 in Valledupar.

On the other hand, if you want to perform the process in a virtual way, you should write to the mail: [email protected]

See also  "The Taliban with a bucket of paint have erased murals and the future"

You may also like

Press release｜”Six Priorities” for medical treatment, “One policy...

One year of the war in Ukraine

Irritated by the wait, he damages the entrance...

Zhou Xiaohui: It is rumored that the internal...

how the dollar, energy and food have moved...

Valle contributes to health reform

Bacchi (Unic-Italian Tanneries): “2022 is a year with...

Egan, in doubt for Paris Nice

Do a good job in people’s livelihood and...

Essmar solved a fault in the sewage pumping...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy