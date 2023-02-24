Through a promotional poster, the Fundación Festival de la Leyenda Vallenata announced that they are registrations open for the different contests of the Vallenato Festival.

The process starts from this Friday February 24th and will end on wednesday 5th of AprilThis is so that people interested in participating can do so without haste.

In this sense, if after the completion of the registrations it is required any change cashier, guacharaquero or accompanying singers of the accordion players, It can be done from April 10 to 14.

It should be remembered that the 56th Vallenato Legend Festival will be held in homage to the minstrel Luis Enrique Martinez, ‘El Pollo Vallenato’ and will be held from April 26 to 30 of 2023.

HOW TO REGISTER?

In order to register in the different contests of the Vallenato Festival, you must contact face-to-face to the offices of the Fundación Festival de la Leyenda Vallenata located at Carrera 19 No.6N-39 in Valledupar.

On the other hand, if you want to perform the process in a virtual way, you should write to the mail: [email protected]