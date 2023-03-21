Due to the fact that many Ukrainians were forced to go abroad due to the war and have reached retirement age there, the trade unions propose to allow them to send documents for registration of pension by mail.

At the same time, the Ministry of Social Policy suggests going the other way and submitting an application via the Internet.

To do this, you need to go to the web portal and select the “Application for pension assignment” tab, read the information that will appear on the screen, and then go to the “Login” link.

You can enter your personal account using a qualified electronic signature (KEP). If it is not there, you can generate it online for free. How to do it was described in the video instructions from Diya.

After entering the web portal, you need to perform the following steps:

in the “Regarding pension” section, select the “Pension application” tab. Give consent to remote informing by choosing the method of receiving notifications about application processing. Click “Continue” and choose the type of pension, for example — Old-age pension;

answer the questions of the survey questionnaire to fill in the application attributes and give your consent to the transfer and processing of your personal data (check the box);

attach scanned copies of the necessary documents, prepared in accordance with the requirements for scanned copies of documents according to the list given before the application;

you will see a complete pension application form. If necessary, the application form can be edited.

To complete all operations, the application is signed using the KEP and sent to the PFU by clicking the “Sign and send to PFU” button. Based on the results of application processing, you will receive information about the processing status and the corresponding decision.

Informational reference

We will remind that in March, a large-scale indexation of pensions took place in Ukraine, which affected the payments of more than 10 million pensioners, including people with disabilities from among the liquidators of the consequences of the accident at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. The latter should now receive a pension in the amount of at least 8 thousand hryvnias.

