Registration open for the Artisanal Fishing Festival

Registration for the 2023 Artisanal Fishing Festival will be open until July 4.

With the purpose of keeping alive the ancestral traditions of Santa Martain it framework of the Festival of the Sea 2023, will open a new version of the Artisanal Fishing Festival, activity that takes place year after year, with the that the fishermen demonstrate their skills in this trade.

Within the programming that will be fulfilled in the Artisanal Fishing Festival 2023it arises perform new skillsamong which highlights the capture of lion fish, duel of pirates, fiberglass canoe and the adult challenge; likewise, there will be fishing with nylon, swimming in open water, casting a cast net, fishing for pearls and the hammock competition, which is traditional in this fishermen’s spot.

It is pertinent to note that in this new version of the festival two new categories will be enabled; the junior and senior competitions, in which the participants will demonstrate their physical skills in the sea, which will be recognized with financial incentives.

This year, the festival will be held in posthumous homage to Ismael Acosta, who worked in the art of fishing and according to the knowledge of the gaireros, was an example of life for the community.

Also, it is important to mention that will carry out ´El Mercado del Pescao´, family and recreation space, in which fishermen and their families will offer their products raw or fish-based preparationsas well as handicrafts from the sea.

Finally, it is pertinent to mention that throughout the day there will be different activities, including a musical program, accompanied by the pickup ‘El Rumbero’ and a musical group.

Registration for the Artisanal Fishing Festival 2023 they will meet open until 6:00 pm on July 4th. Those interested in being part of the process must fill out the electronic form found on the official page of the Fiesta del Mar. There they will be able to find out the regulations of each of the competitions. They can also take the physical form to the office of the Ministry of Culture, located at cra 32 #39-605, next to Quinta de San Pedro Alejandrino.

