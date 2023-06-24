Registration open for the folkloric parade of the Fiesta del Mar

From this June 23, the District Mayor’s Office, through the Ministry of Culture and the Office of the Fiesta del Mar, opened the registration for the folkloric parade that will take place during the 64th edition of the Fiesta del Mar, a celebration framed in the commemoration of the 498th birthday of Santa Marta.

The traditional folkloric parade is a space for citizen participation in which the country’s artistic groups meet; promoting the processes of transformation of dance, costumes and music, to encourage the recovery of cultural tradition.

The celebration of the Fiesta del Mar reflects the promotion and effective strengthening of the cultural identity of the Samarios.

The categories in which citizens can participate are: Folklore, fantasy, urban and collective or individual costume, in the modalities of children’s folkloric, children’s comparsa, older adults, local comparsa, local folklore, educational institutions, companies, national folklore, national comparsa and urban.

children’s groups; boys and girls with disabilities, older adults, local and national comparsas and the LGBTIQ+ community can register and participate in the parade on equal terms.

The dance groups will compete for prizes ranging between $500,000 and $4 million; A total of more than $29 million in prizes will be awarded.

The evaluation parameters in the parade will be: representation of the costume, understanding by the public, originality, creativity in the costume proposal and costume design, aesthetic handling of colors and finish of the costume, use of accessories and objectives according to the theme of the costume.

In this sense, the groups that allude to the relationship with the sea, from the cultural to its environmental preservation, from their costumes, float and choreography, will receive additional points.

