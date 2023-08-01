Home » Registrations for the eighth version of Evafe 2023 are open
Registrations for the eighth version of Evafe 2023 are open

Registrations for the eighth version of Evafe 2023 are open

From this Tuesday until October 15, registration will be open for all women who wish to participate in the different categories of the Vallenato Femenino-Evafe Meeting (The Women’s Festival).

“This year the accordion contest will incorporate the sounds of the bass and the guitar, which will take the process of making women visible that the Decuplum Foundation has been doing for 8 years to the next level,” informed Sandra Arregocés, president of the event.

Registration is done through a link that can be found on the social networks of the Decuplum Foundation and EVAFE where you will also find the participation requirements; All the questions that the applicants have can be asked through whatsapp 3013381169.

Those interested in participating may register in the categories: Professional Accordion Players, Children’s Accordion Players, Caribbean Accordion Players and Singers.

Apprentice Accordion Makers who wish to have a participation space must also register.

The Vallenato Femenino-Evafe Meeting will take place from November 3 to 5 and is a project supported by the Ministry of Culture through the National Program for Cultural Agreement, the Chamber of Commerce of Valledupar, the Government of Cesar among other private entities.

