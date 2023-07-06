Registrations for the Photomarathon 2023 are open

Professional and amateur category participants must take photos with digital cameras of their use and preference, while mobile devices (smartphone-tablet) can be used in the free category.

The District Culture SecretariatOpened the call for all those who wish to participate in the Photomarathon 2023, in the framework of the celebration of the Festival of the Sea.

In this edition of the Photomarathon, photography lovers will participate in a day in which the main objective will be Capture elements and moments that represent the Samaria culturein the categories, professional, amateur and free. In the same way, in this version, the Photomarathon will be governed by the themes: Santa Marta, resting place; Santa Marta, recreational place and Santa Marta, the city of sports.

People who are interested in applying for this call for the Photomarathon 2023 will have until July 15 at 6:00 p.m. to fill out their respective registration in the electronic form found on the page www.fiestasdelmar2023.com.co. Right there you will be able to know the terms and conditions of the activity.

It is pertinent to mention that, professional and amateur category participants they should take the photos with digital cameras of your use and preferencewhile the free category can be use mobile devices (smartphone-tablet)

development of the event

4 stations will be located on the beaches of El Rodadero, in 3 of them, each participant will select a subject at random, which they must capture with their lenses.

Each station has a maximum time of 30 minutes, to make digital delivery of 3 photos referring to the theme that has touched him and likewise to be able to continue towards the next station.

In the last station, participants will have the opportunity to select a photo from all those delivered in previous seasons and with that will participate to be qualified by the jury of the event.

At the end of the day, the jury will choose the winners of each category and the best photos will be exhibited during the Fiesta del Mar.

