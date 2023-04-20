Home » Registrations open for Innovat&Match 2023 — Companies
Registrations open for Innovat&Match 2023 — Companies

The initiative is organized by Art-ER in collaboration with consortium partners Simpler – Enterprise europe networkthe largest European network to support the competitiveness of businesses, laboratories and the entire research & innovation system.

Innovat&Match 2023, 17th international brokerage event of the Enterprise Europe network, will be held in Bologna on 8 and 9 June in hybrid mode as part of R2B 2023 skillsandtalents.

This year the initiative provides two days of meetings between players in the international innovation ecosystem, lasting 30 minutes organized as follows: 8 June, from 2 to 5.30 pm face-to-face bilateral meetings; 9 June, from 9 to 22 the virtual bilateral meetings.

How to participate

The meetings will be organized on the basis of three macro themes: Digitech, green & urban, creativity and society. To participate is registration is mandatoryopen until 6 June 2023 at 1 pm. It is possible to book the meetings of interest from 12 May to 6 June 2023. At the time of registration it is necessary: create a complete profile by completing the marketplace section, specifying what you are looking for/offering in terms of technologies and skills; create your profile in English and select Art-ER as your local support office to receive support before, during and after the event.

For more information write to [email protected] (Annamaria Bonardi, Nunzia Ciliberti e Julia Basilici).

> Registration link

> Event site

