Registrations open for Parade of Myths, Legends and Carnivals 2023

The opening of registrations for the Call for Promotion and Incentives for comparsas who want to participate in the Parade of Myths, Legends and Carnivals of Colombia 2023, which is traditionally held in the center of Medellín, has already been announced.

Entities, formed groups, legal persons with or without profit motives, not only from Medellín, but also from the entire metropolitan area may participate. The call is made from the District and an investment of $300 million was arranged for it.

Guidelines

This year, six comparsas will be the beneficiaries of the incentives to be part of the festival that will take place in December 2023, two of these with a differential focus for indigenous and Afro-descendant populations. Likewise, collectives, performing arts groups and for-profit or non-profit entities from Medellín or other municipalities in the metropolitan area can apply, provided they have comparsas of at least 35 members.

To contribute to the formation of dynamic audiences, members of the comparsas, and the general public, they can attend workshops, meetings or laboratories that will be developed around each myth, legend or carnival, and will be in charge of those who are beneficiaries.

At the end of the training, each entity will hold a community socialization, neighborhood takeover, show in public space or artistic encounter, in which attendees will contemplate a fragment or sample of the assembly that will be represented in the parade.

There are three ways to participate:

modality 1: Comparsas of myths, legends and carnivals of Colombia. Four stimuli of $50 million each will be delivered.

mode 2: Comparsas of myths, legends and carnivals of Colombia of Afro-descendant, Raizal or Palenquera communities. A $50 million stimulus will be allocated.

modality 3: Comparsas of myths, legends and carnivals of Colombia, of indigenous communities. It includes a stimulus of $50 million.

Registration will be open until September 12 at 5:00 p.m. To consult the guidelines and submit the proposal, you can visit the website: .

