Registrations open for the 2023 Intercollegiate Games

In the department of Huila, sports lovers are preparing to experience the excitement of a new edition of the long-awaited Intercollegiate Games.

With the aim of promoting physical activity, sportsmanship and healthy competition among young athletes, the Ministry of Sport has officially announced the opening of registrations for the 2023 Intercollegiate Games.

This exciting annual event, which begins with the registration period July 1-30. The municipal phase will take place in August, followed by the departmental phase in September, the regional phase in October and finally the national phase in November. During this time, students with sports talent from different educational institutions in Huila will meet to actively participate in various sports disciplines, promoting the values ​​of camaraderie, dedication and personal improvement.

The Intercollegiate Games provide a unique platform for young athletes to showcase their talents and skills in a wide variety of sports, ranging from track and field and swimming to soccer, basketball, volleyball and many more. In addition to promoting sports competition, these games also strengthen social integration and a sense of belonging to the student community.

In view of the current situation, the Ministry of Sport has worked hard to ensure strict health and safety protocols are in place. Following the recommendations of the health and government authorities, measures have been established to protect and preserve the well-being of all the participants, coaches, spectators and personnel involved in the event.

Registration for the 2023 Intercollegiate Games is open to all students enrolled in educational institutions in the department of Huila. The teams interested in participating must register before July 30 through the official website of the Intercollegiate Games. It is recommended that educational institutions designate a sports coordinator or representative to manage registrations and coordinate the participation of the teams.

The 2023 Intercollegiate Games promise to be a unique opportunity for young athletes to showcase their talent, cultivate sporting values, and create lasting memories. It’s time for Huila students to get ready to shine in this exciting sporting event!

