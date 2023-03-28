Registration for the ‘Children paint the Vallenato Festival’ contest will be open until April 17, 2023, which will take place on Sunday, April 23, starting at 8:00 in the morning at the facilities of the Mayales Plaza Shopping Center.

This event, promoted by the Fundación Festival de la Leyenda Vallenata with the support of the Ministry of Culture and the Mayales Plaza Shopping Center, reaches its 13th version, with students ages 8 to 12 as protagonists with skills in painting and painting. the best color to vallenato folklore.

The fundamental objectives of the contest are to preserve, maintain, promote and defend among future generations the Festival of the Vallenato Legend, traditional Vallenato music as Cultural and Intangible Heritage of Humanity and stimulate the creative spirit of small artists combined with folklore. In addition, being an educational incentive from the vallenato genre as the best daily task.

The jury of this important contest will be made up of people who know the subject, who will have authenticity, art, creativity and color as the primary basis for qualifying. Registration is free and can only be received at the offices of the Fundación Festival de la Leyenda Vallenata located at Carrera 19 No. 6N 39, via Balneario Hurtado.

It should be noted that students must be in the required age range and have the approval of their educational institution. In the same way, they will be given the implements to carry out their work for more than three hours and the respective awards to the winners.

award

Precisely, the winners of the contest ‘Children paint the Vallenato Festival’, in their first five places will receive a skateboard, a tablet, $500,000, 150,000 and 150,000 thousand pesos, respectively. Cash prizes will be redeemed at Centro Comercial Mayales Plaza,

The Vallenata Legend Festival Foundation thanks the rectors, directors of different educational institutions and parents for their support to carry out this striking contest. An average of 250 students who love painting meet annually in the artistic day.

On the other hand, the Fundación Festival de la Leyenda Vallenata informs that registration for the different contests of the 56th version of the Festival de la Leyenda Vallenata in homage to the minstrel Luis Enrique Martínez, ‘El Pollo Vallenato’, will be open until Wednesday, May 5. April 2023 at 6:00 p.m.

The aforementioned registrations are received in person at the offices of the Vallenato Legend Festival Foundation located at Carrera 19 No. 6N-39 in Valledupar, also by certified mail or by email: [email protected]

