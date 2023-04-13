Home News Regrettable! The renowned Tiktoker child “Yepo” passed away tragically
Regrettable! The renowned Tiktoker child "Yepo" passed away tragically

In the Las Cañitas neighborhood of the Dominican Republic, they are mourning the tragic death of a much-loved Tiktoker boy known as “YEPO.” Yesterday afternoon, the child died after falling from the roof while flying a chichigua and being run over by a “banana” bus.

In addition to being well-liked by the local community, the boy also had a large following on social media, especially on #TikTok, where he posted humorous videos alongside his sister. The news of his death has caused great sadness in the community and especially in his family.

“Thank you for your support but I ask for discretion and that the pain of others be respected,” was his message.

According to reports, the Tiktoker child “Yepo” would have died as a result of being hit by a vehicle in Las Cañitas, a sector of Santo Domingo.

