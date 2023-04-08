The following is the “regular quota” pocket list of blue-chip stocks selected by Daxia according to the above method:

1. Asia Cement (1102): The number of times of cash dividends + 39

2. Far Eastern New (1402): The number of consecutive distributions of cash dividends + 39

3. Sinosteel (2002): The number of consecutive distributions of cash dividends + 39

4. Quanta (2382): The number of consecutive distributions of cash dividends + 30

5. Huge (9921): The number of consecutive distributions of cash dividends + 30

6. Hetai Automobile (2207): The number of consecutive distributions of cash dividends + 29

7. Uni-President Super (2912): The number of consecutive distributions of cash dividends + 29

8. Delta Electronics (2308): The number of consecutive distributions of cash dividends + 27

9. Zhonghua Electronics (2412): The number of times of continuous distribution of cash dividends + 25

10. Uni-President (1216): The number of consecutive distributions of cash dividends + 24

In addition to these ten files, there are more than 80 files not listed by Daxia. These more than 80 files are also selected according to this method, so I won’t go into details. In addition, there are also ETFs that include long-term performance trends, so the investment of heroes is not limited to individual stocks.

From the table, it can be seen that the total dividends and distribution amount of multiple individual stocks are higher than the closing prices on certain days. Is it true that the left hand matches the right hand? If this is the case, this kind of company has long been assigned to the market by the left hand and the right hand. So, why are these blue chip stocks still in the market?

In fact, dividends represent the company’s profit, and the company distributes the profit to shareholders.

Only when investors have nothing to do and look at the stock price every day, will they misjudge the received profit as the result of deducting the stock price.

The original intention of the stock market is to hope that everyone can buy assets and participate in the growth of enterprises for a long time, but later there are more greedy people, and they use information asymmetry to profit from it. The stock market has become a place of ghosts and ghosts.

Don’t mistake speculation for investment

So what are investors arguing about “dividends are left-handed for right-handed”? Isn’t it just because everyone likes to pay attention to the stock price so much that they feel that they are changing their left hand for their right hand.

Hero gave an example to illustrate: three friends jointly opened a chicken chop shop, and the chicken chop shop had a surplus of 600,000 yuan, which was distributed to three shareholders.

No way, right? But have you ever wondered why not?

Because the chicken chop shop does not show the market’s valuation of him every day, so when shareholders receive surplus dividends, they will not feel that they are trading their left hand for their right hand. However, stocks can see the real-time transaction price at any time during the trading day, causing people who watch the stock price every day to equate the post-dividend dividend with the discounted stock price.

In the final analysis, it is precisely because the shareholders are free to check the stock price that they have the illusion of switching from left to right, and the result of checking the stock price every day turns investment into speculation. If the stock price is only valued once a month, or only once every three months, I believe that no one will think that participating in ex-dividend is a left hand for a right hand.

The so-called left hand for right hand means that investors are bored looking at stock prices every day, turning investment into speculation.

When the shareholders get the surplus, they can buy the equity held by other shareholders (if other shareholders want to sell), or open another chicken chop shop, or hand it over to the chicken chop shop to increase capital expenditure and expand business. and look forward to receiving more surplus next year.

Only after investors don’t talk about stock price but only talk about earnings can they understand the true meaning of investment.

Negotiating stock prices is usually a zero-sum poker table game for trading the shares in hand and earning the price difference between buying and selling; if only talking about earnings, it represents a positive-sum investment game for shareholders who hope that the company’s performance will flourish and achieve a win-win situation.

Now, let me repeat what I said earlier: “The original intention of the stock market is to hope that everyone can buy assets and participate in the long-term growth of enterprises. The more people are confused about the original intention of the stock market (buying blue-chip stocks through centralized trading), the stock market has finally become a place of ghosts and monsters.” Everyone encouraged each other.

Everyone earns together, which is the original intention of the stock market

Seeing this, you may want to ask: “If everyone makes money, no one is responsible for losing money?!”

Daxia wants to emphasize again that the stock market is originally designed to make money for everyone, not for people to lose money. It’s just that there are too many people and greed everywhere, so that everyone forgets that the original intention of the stock market is to provide ordinary investors with the opportunity to buy blue-chip stocks, enjoy the company’s growth together, and the opportunity to reap profit dividends.

Since the original intention of the stock market design is to make the shareholders and the company a win-win positive-sum game, it is a pity that there are many things about intrigues, mutual guarding, and dumping of cars, so many new investors enter the market with their principal, and eventually lose all their capital. Jin left sadly.

However, if the water is clear, there will be no fish, and if people observe it, there will be no disciples. Anything that can keep getting paid in the market is right. Because theory is just a noun after all, as long as it can help you earn real money, it is correct.

What the hero wants to say is that if you are tired of watching the market and trading frequently, but you may not be able to get paid, maybe you can change the way to control funds, buy in batches and have a steady distribution of surplus for many years. A company that is willing to pay dividends to shareholders. However, it is not enough to distribute surplus dividends year after year. Daxia will further select companies with long-term growth capabilities.

Dividends are not enough for many years, and the rewards need to continue to grow

It is not difficult to find that the market is optimistic about the long-term valuation of these companies that have the means to pay dividends year after year and increase year by year. Of course, you may point out that Berkshire Hathaway Inc., a holding company led by Warren Buffett, has not distributed dividends. Isn’t the market’s valuation still optimistic in the long run? But that’s because Berkshire’s consistent approach to dividends is “surplus reinvestment, treated as a silver bullet for hunting elephants, and will be taxed”, so it prefers not to pay dividends.

Buffett believes that it is only right to pay dividends to shareholders unless they can create more cash than the company retains and reinvests after receiving the dividends.

In other words, it’s not that Berkshire doesn’t distribute its earnings to shareholders, but that Buffett believes that the management team is better than shareholders, allowing dividends to create higher returns. The logical core of its investment is that only by producing more banknotes and market value is the most beneficial approach for shareholders.

From this perspective, it is not difficult to find that Buffett’s consideration of “how to deal with and where to put the surplus? Should it be kept in the company for reinvestment? Or should the money be handed over to shareholders for their own investment?” is always very logical. The reason behind it is that Berkshire is better than you at recreating the surplus, and they don’t want shareholders to invest indiscriminately or lose it all after they get the surplus, so they didn’t distribute it to shareholders.

Therefore, we may wish to focus on a company: whether it has the ability to face the ups and downs of the economy, maintain a surplus all year round and thrive. Usually, the market’s appreciation of such companies with good operating performance will also rise.

In this way, shareholders not only receive an increase in dividend cash flow each year, but also enjoy the company’s stock market value that has grown year after year. Therefore, dividends are not dividends, and yields are not yields. In fact, it is not the primary focus. The key core is “the market value of holdings must increase all the year round.”

In other words, we want dividends, but also market value growth! Anyway, the key point is to increase the banknotes, and the so-called investment is to find a professional management team to effectively deal with market problems, and help me increase the banknotes of this useless shareholder.

As long as you invest in high-performance companies and ask them to help increase your banknotes, you can enjoy a good life without relying on frequent transactions.

(This article is excerpted from “Holographic Life: Concentrate on Your Own Business and Invest with Spare Money. Easily Build a Stock Market Money Printing Machine, COVER Your Life!”, provided by Happiness Culture)

