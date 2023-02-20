Regulatory representatives of the State Food and Drug Administration participated in the technical committee meeting of the Global Harmonization of Medical Device Regulations and were successfully elected as the vice chairman

From February 13 to 16, 2023, the 26th technical committee meeting and annual meeting of the Global Harmonization of Medical Device Regulations (GHWP) was held in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia. State Food and Drug Administration Deputy Director Xu Jinghe led a delegation to attend the meeting.

The GHWP technical committee meeting includes two parts: closed meeting and open meeting. The nine GHWP working groups respectively introduced the latest progress of their work, and discussed the priorities and development directions for the next step. This meeting elected the chairman and vice-chairmen of the technical committee and the working groups for a new term. Representatives of the State Food and Drug Administration are elected as the vice chairman of the technical committee, the chairman of the seventh working group and the ninth working group.

According to the GHWP charter, after voting, Li Jun, deputy director of the Device Supervision Department of the State Food and Drug Administration, was elected as the new vice chairman of the GHWP Technical Committee, and Chen Yan, director of the Fifth Division of the Inspection Center, was elected as the chairman of the seventh working group. Zhou Wenwen, a second-level researcher of the Research Office, was elected as the chairman of the ninth working group. Successfully serving as the leader of the technical committee will help to further deepen the technical exchanges between China‘s medical device supervision and international medical device supervision, and better promote the coordination and trust of global medical device supervision.