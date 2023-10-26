Home » Rehabilitation of the Mbuji-Mayi-Kananga road: the Samcrete company rejects the IGF’s accusations
News

Rehabilitation of the Mbuji-Mayi-Kananga road: the Samcrete company rejects the IGF’s accusations

by admin

The Samcrete company, responsible for carrying out the work on National Road number 1 in its section between Mbuji-Mayi and Kananga, is ordered to justify approximately 24 million USD by the General Inspectorate of Finance (IGF). This, before any disbursement of additional funds for the continuation of the work.

As a reminder, the IGF announced that it has not validated a payment by the Industry Promotion Fund (FPI) of 27,000,000 USD in favor of the company Samcrete for the construction of National Road No. 1, on its Kananga-Mbuji-Mayi section.

According to the press release of October 23 from the IGF, since April 2022, this Company had already benefited from a payment of 27,257,727 USD for the said work.

To date, notes the IGF, the evaluation of the work carried out on the ground only indicates an achievement of approximately 3 million USD, or 11%.

These accusations are rejected by the Egyptian multinational Samcrete.

She regrets that this public announcement by the IGF was made before having had the opportunity to respond in advance to the criticisms made by the Presidency department and in the absence of evidence.

Samcrete mentions the lack of fair and objective evaluation on the part of the IGF. Sources close to the matter affirm that Samcrete is ready to go to arbitration in Paris to repair all the damage caused by “false allegations” and demand compensation for the material, moral, financial and reputational damage that results from this statement by the IGF.

In the meantime, work on the ground has slowed down.

You may also like

Serious situation but with opportunities: Crypto miners in...

‘I Live Alone’ Kian 84 completes the full...

Body of Missing Tourist Found in Playa Escondida,...

Casanare and Meta at risk of protests, riots...

Experts Lead Efforts to Green Over 30 Million...

Decision on weapons and knife ban zone in...

The organization of the 2030 World Cup final...

The Maine Mass Shooting: A Look into the...

Peak and plaque in Medellín Friday, October 27,...

Danger of collapse: Marienburg is to be renovated...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy