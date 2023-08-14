Reham Khan’s announcement to join politics

Monday August 14, 2023, 1:29 am

Lahore: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan has announced her entry into politics. He says that I have returned to Pakistan with new spirit and intention and want to participate in politics.

Talking on a private TV program, Reham Khan said that she always did what she wanted to do in life and never cared about people. If she had cared, she would not have left everything and come to Pakistan.

He said that I made many difficult decisions in life, especially important decisions related to my profession, I left the BBC and came to Pakistan. His conscience should be satisfied.

Reham Khan said that today “I have come to Pakistan with new passion and new intention”. I also want to contribute.

