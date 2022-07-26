BELLUNO. Fiorenza Manfroi received, yesterday morning, a phone call at least singular. “Hi Fiorenza, I found myself in my bank account one thousand euros, I don’t know which derivation, can you imagine what it is? “. Fiorenza works at the Tourist Consortium of Falcade. Whoever calls her is a friend of the local merchant. “Who knows – she replies – maybe they are the refreshments for last year’s closures, the winter of 2020/2021”.

Yesterday, in the province of Belluno, there were really numerous surprises like this one. Very happy, comforting, because after so much waiting, “we had lost hope of receiving any kind of refreshment”. Antonella Schena, owner of the Stella Alpina hotel in Falcade, admits this. We reach her in the late afternoon to collect the comment of a hotelier who is also a restaurateur and leads a renowned pastry shop, in addition to the bar. “I really don’t know anything,” she replies at first glance. “Nothing will come,” she adds with a hint of disappointment. But we insist; we ask you, so as not to mind our own business, to take a look at the bill. And to her surprise, she admits: “Oh yes, the contribution for the bar has arrived.” Best wishes for other activities, we insist. “Well, well, in this way we will meet the unexpected costs of increasing milk, flour, other foods”. Sighs of relief, the lady.

Exactly as in the early morning Lucia Farenzena, owner of an agency that manages dozens and dozens of holiday apartments, did in Rcca Pietore. And that she is also president of the Tourist Consortium. «They have arrived, they have arrived – she announces to us on the phone. There are not many, they do not solve who knows what problems, but they are an injection of hope, indeed of trust. They testify that the State and the Region have not abandoned us ».

The sum of the refreshment points destined for Veneto is 34,843,305 euros for tourism businesses located within the municipalities located in the ski areas. About 27 million are arriving in the province of Belluno, distributed among hotels, restaurants, bars, shelters, other activities, including professional ones. The hotel accommodation would receive around one thousand euros per bed.

“There are hotels up here in the mountains that will also receive 200 thousand euros,” reacts, also relieved, Walter De Cassan, president of Federalberghi. “These are good figures that allow you, if you need to, to start some redevelopment activities”.

De Cassan is the owner of the hotel restaurant “La baita” in Andraz, along the road to the Falzarego pass. Yesterday morning he collected the bank transfer for the bar and restaurant 12 thousand euros in all. “I know and we know well, we restaurateurs and hoteliers, that this compensation will restore us very little of the damage suffered with the seasonal closure of winter 2021. But in a moment like this, the positive start of a tourist season that promises well , it is a push to achieve a positive goal ». For De Cassan, making up for what is lost is impossible, but with the new refreshments “at least we will pay the energy bills and other supplementary costs.ementari».

While Farenzena thanks the Region, from President Zaia to councilor Caner for having accelerated the calls, “after the excessive expectations from Rome” – the file, moreover, has passed through Unioncamere and the Chamber of Commerce, in Cortina it is Graziano Prest, restaurateur and president of Fipe to testify the satisfaction of the members. “On the contrary, like many bartenders, square-keepers, restaurateurs and, in fact, hoteliers, we cannot forget the other figures who were victims of closures last year: renters, for example, refuges, many other ski-dependent activities . Refreshments do not pay off, but they are an important sign of attention ».

According to Prest, they do not repay especially those commercial and public businesses which, following the closure, have in many cases lost the most loyal staff, who had to choose alternative sources of income. “But today we can start again with confidence, because we have a positive season ahead and we feel, with these funds, that the State and the Region have not abandoned us”.

«No, we cannot complain – admits Schena, returning to Falcade -: we are moving forward with small steps. With refreshments, the calls for internal areas, those of the regions, incentives for Olympics and Paralympics ».

Massimo Franzoi manages the Laresei refuge, just below Col Margherita. «We want to interpret this refreshment as an act of trust to hold on. The mountain is not abandoned ».

And Massimo is one of those refugees who did not give up even in the toughest lockdowns, also guaranteeing his collaborators, at the cost of heavy sacrifices on his own.