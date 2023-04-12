11
According to British intelligence services, Russia has significantly strengthened its defense lines in southern Ukraine. This is a sign that Moscow is using more resources to prepare for a possible Ukrainian counter-offensive in the direction of the coastal town of Melitopol, according to the short report by the British Ministry of Defence.
